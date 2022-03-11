REPORT: Leonardo out as PSG sporting director, club has approached Fabio Paratici

According to breaking news coming out of Italy and France, Paris St. Germain has opted to make a big operational change, firing technical director Leonardo, and have contacted Tottenham Hotspur Managing Director of Football Fabio Paratici to be his replacement. This is according to TuttoMercatoWeb chief editor Marco Conterio, who tweeted the news early this afternoon.

Le PSG cherche un nouveau directeur sportif. — Romain Molina (@Romain_Molina) March 11, 2022

Il #PSG ha contattato direttamente Fabio Paratici del #Tottenham per il dopo Leonardo. Sondaggio per capire la situazione del ds con gli Spurs e le intenzioni sul futuro. I dettagli su @TuttoMercatoWeb — Marco Conterio (@marcoconterio) March 11, 2022

Leonardo’s ouster is the biggest news to come out of PSG’s hilarious come-from-ahead capitulation in the Champions League midweek. It doesn’t appear as though PSG manager and former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is in any danger, though there have been past reports that have suggested that PSG could opt to part ways with Poch at the end of the current season, possibly paving his way to join Manchester United.

For Spurs, it means they could face losing Don Paratici after less than a year in charge, but it doesn’t sound like any deal is anywhere close to being done; Get Italian Football News is reporting that PSG executives have made contact with Paratici to get a feel for what it might take to pry him away, but any deal would be pretty difficult to pull off considering Paratici has been in the position for a short period of time as well as his ongoing relationship with Antonio Conte, whom he brought to the club. That said, PSG has more money than God, so if they back a truck of francs to his doorstep all bets are off.

I’d like to think that Paratici values his time with Conte and the project he’s building at Spurs more than he does the idea of having to manage the egos of players like Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, and Neymar. But who knows, really. This might be something to watch over the coming days and weeks, and it begs the question: if Don Fabio does leave, who could Spurs bring in that could keep Conte happy?