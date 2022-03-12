Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur’s quest for Champions League football makes a pivotal stop at Old Trafford today as Spurs take on Manchester United in Premier League action.

Spurs have two matches in hand on the fifth place Red Devils and are just two points back. A victory would put them level on points with Arsenal, though they will have two matches in hand on Spurs at day’s end. While every match has three points up for grabs, this is a big six-pointer. A win here puts Spurs solidly in the hunt and deals a pretty big blow to United. A draw or loss will hurt, especially since Arsenal annoyingly can’t lose right now. Conte’s men seem ready for this one, so let’s hope it goes better than a few months ago.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Manchester United vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Old Trafford, Manchester, England

Saturday, March 12, 2022

Time: 5:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

