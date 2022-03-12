Manchester United vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Well, it certainly was a big win, but not for Tottenham Hotspur. In his first match back from injury, Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat trick including a worldy from the top of the box, and narrowly defeated Spurs 3-2 at Old Trafford. Spurs got a penalty kick goal from Harry Kane and an own goal from United defender Harry Maguire.

It’s a tough pill to swallow, not just because Cristiano Ronaldo is an odious person, but also because Spurs 100% deserved a result from that match, having put in a pretty good overall performance. That said, there were definitely good and bad individual performances in that match.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

