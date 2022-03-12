Man United 3- 2 Tottenham: Ronaldo is the difference maker in narrow loss at Old Trafford

Knowing that Saturday’s primetime game would bring eyes, the greatest goal scorer in history delivered gut punch after gut punch. Tottenham Hotspur traveled to Manchester United to take on the Red Devils, with an opportunity to jump United and sit just one point back of Arsenal for 4th. The greatest goal scorer the modern game has ever seen put United on his back and delivered a hat trick, leaving doubts in the heads of Spurs supporters.
Let’s discuss some of the key moments in the game
Reactions
- With a game that had implications on the line for both clubs, the game delivered. For the first 10 minutes of the game, Tottenham and United delivered attacks on the break. Spurs had the best chance on what many thought Harry Kane would pull the trigger from outside the box, instead he tried to poke the ball through for the inform Matt Doherty.
- Love him or hate him, Ronaldo proves to everyone that he is the most prolific goal scorer in history. His first goal was delivered into the top left corner, outside the reach of Hugo Lloris. Spurs defense broke down for the second goal, with Sergio Reguilón playing Jadon Sancho on for Ronaldo’s second goal of the night. To seal the hat trick and the three points, Ronaldo scored with his head on a corner taken by Alex Telles in the final 10 minutes of the game.
- Although Spurs lost, the team played with an intensity that many have waited for in the rest run in form by the squad. After the first two goals by Ronaldo, Spurs never stopped attacking. The team controlled 57 percent possession and in the process, made plenty of runs on counter attacks.
- Spurs were hesitant with the ball in the final third, with United racing back to try and stop every possible attack.
- Reguilón improved as the game developed. The Spaniard looked lost at moments in the first half, never developing runs to out pace Rashford on the wings and cross balls into the box. In the second half, he looked calm, cool and collected, eventually putting in a cross for the second goal of the night on an own goal by Harry Maguire.
- Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg never quits and that is something that will keep him in the team every game.
- Heung-min Son had chances to shoot the ball and force something out of David De Gea, but he didn’t strike. He also needs to talk to his boot sponsor about some better cleats.
- The partnership of Eric Dier and Cristian Romero are a solid core to continue to build on. Dier couldn’t do much on Ronaldo’s first goal, but the runs Romero makes when the team lose the ball are amazing. He is not afraid to do the dirty work for the team.
- Harry Kane scores from the penalty strike in front of his idol Tom Brady. He has now converted his last 19 penalties in the Premier League. Doing so, Kane has tied Wayne Rooney with the most away goals with 94.
- If the team plays this well against Brighton, they will win convincingly. That’s football, the better team on the night doesn’t always get points in the end.
