Sunday football open thread

The best way to get over the disappointment of football? Watch more football.

By Dustin George-Miller
Norwich City v Chelsea - Premier League Photo by Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Hi, folks. Well, I’m still disappointed. I’m not ANGRY at you, Tottenham Hotspur, just DISAPPOINTED. With the loss at United yesterday, Spurs’ top four hopes are all but dead; it would take a pretty massive capitulation by Arsenal for Spurs (or United) to catch them in the top four race.

But let’s forget about that, because there’s more football on today, strangely more on a Sunday than we had yesterday. This is your open thread. Perhaps the most interesting match is Chelsea vs. Newcastle — two completely different breeds of oligarch-owned clubs, one looking poised for a rapid rise in fortunes, the other currently sanctioned and basically broke.

Gorge yourself on football, and then feel free to discuss anything Selection Sunday related. (For the non-Americans, today is the announcement of the NCAA college basketball tournament bracket, which I will be so bold as to say is the single most perfect postseason event in American sports.)

Sunday football schedule

West Ham vs. Aston Villa
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Southampton vs. Watford
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Chelsea vs. Newcastle
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: not televised (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

Leeds United vs. Norwich City
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Everton vs. Wolves
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock

Arsenal vs. Leicester City
12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock

