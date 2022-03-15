The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, March 15

Good morning and happy tuesday hoddlers. this is your reminder that tottenham hotspur are one day closer to winning the premier league.

Speaking of Premier League, let’s discuss a game from this weekend. More to the point, let’s talk about a goal from West Ham’s Andriy Yarmolenko.

In his first game back since taking a leave of absence, the Ukrainian was substituted during the second half of West Ham’s match against Aston Villa on Sunday. It was in the 70th minute when Said Benhrama delivered the ball to Yarmolenko, who proceeded to slot the ball past Emi Martinez into the bottom left corner.

What happened next was special.

The Ukrainian sunk to his knees, raised his arms to the sky and broke down in tears as his teammates embraced him and London Stadium roared.

While watching the replay, you can see a Ukrainian flag in the background. It is one of many reminders for fans and viewers at home of the atrocities being committed in the country. But Ukrainian athletes like Yarmolenko need no reminder.

“It was so emotional for me because of the situation in my country,” Yarmolenko told Sky Sports after the match.

“It’s so difficult for me right now in this moment thinking about football because, every day, the Russian army is killing Ukrainian people.”

West Ham went on to win the match 2-1, but the result was overshadowed by Yarmolenko’s moment, and the character he showed on the pitch. The character and unity his teammates showed should not be forgotten either.

Yarmolenko is one of many athletes under this kind of stress. How they have the strength to endure this, I frankly cannot comprehend. I do hope the support their friends and teammates - as well as friends and rivals - display provides even a slight comfort.

