Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match thread and How to Watch

If it feels like Tottenham Hotspur are stuck in a perpetual loop of chaos, that’s because it’s true. Spurs currently sit in eighth place, six points back of fourth and there is simply no consistency with results. After the 3-2 defeat at the hands of Manchester United, the push for Champions League football is getting more desperate. Spurs now head to the south coast to take on Graham Potter’s Gulls.

Brighton are currently in a comfortable mid-table spot with no threat of relegation, but more or less are spinning their tires having dropped their last five matches. In that span, they’ve scored just one goal against Newcastle and have looked rather listless. Logic dictates that Spurs should walk into the Amex Stadium and smack them around, but if we’ve learned anything from this season is that nothing is guaranteed. Let’s bounce back, grab three points, and go into Sunday’s match against West Ham on the upswing please.

Lineups

How to Watch

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham Hotspur

American Express Community Stadium, East Sussex, England

Time: 7:30 PM UK, 3:30 PM ET

TV: None

Streaming: Peacock (USA), DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!