Brighton 0-2 Tottenham: Romero, Kane power Spurs to win at AmEx

Tottenham Hotspur is all about patterns — Antonio Conte’s passing Patterns™, and win-loss-win patterns. According to the pattern, Tottenham were due a win on the road at Brighton & Hove Albion and that’s exactly what they got. Cuti Romero “scored” his first Premier League goal on a Dejan Kulusevski shot that deflected in the net off his butt, Harry Kane added a second half insurance goal, and Tottenham rolled to a fairly comfortable 2-0 win over the Seagulls to keep their top four hopes on life support.

Here are my notes from this match.

Reactions