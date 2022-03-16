Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Tottenham: Community Player Ratings

Was it a good win? You bet! These days, any win is a good win if you’re Tottenham Hotspur. Was it a good PERFORMANCE? Ehhhhhhhhhhh. Spurs did enough to dispatch Brighton & Hove Albion 2-0 at the AmEx Stadium today behind a hilarious goal from Cuti Romero and a second from Harry Kane. There were some pretty good performers, and a few mediocre ones.

And that’s where you come in! As always, this is your opportunity to take a good long look at the Spurs players who took the pitch today in Brighton and have your say as to how they did. Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.