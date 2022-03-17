The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, March 17

Hey folks. It’s Thursday March 17. Otherwise known as St. Patrick’s Day. But I’m not going to give you a St. Patrick’s Day hoddle. You will not be pandered to by fitzie.

You know what’s almost as cool a theme as St Patrick’s Day, though? Yes, you guessed it: MLS kits! The season has just begun, too, which makes this a fashionably late idea.

But I’m not going to pick my favourites and least favourites. I’m going to look for the most unique and the most boring kits. Let’s take a look, gang.

Unique: Portland Timbers secondary

Welcome to the Rose City @TimbersFC’s new secondary kit has arrived. — Major League Soccer (@MLS) February 15, 2022

Wow, this is one cool looking kit. Who doesn’t like to be embroidered in roses? The colours look pretty sweet too. Is that rose on top of a very-very soft peach? I dig it.

Bleh: Toronto away

Toronto FC release 2022/23 Community Away Kit https://t.co/CG7zDKMuPW — Waking the Red (@WakingtheRed) February 19, 2022

White and gray panels? Looks like the Boring Police is going to have to give this one a citation. I’ll pass on this one, and then pass on it again.

But check out this one: Seattle Sounders home kit

You know what KISS and fitzie have in common? We love it loud.

And this Seattle Sounders kit is LOUD. Pump up the volume! Lime green with blue Microsoft chip paneling down the middle and a sponsor’s name written in cursive? That’s some cool, un-synergetic stuff right there.

Yawn: Sporting KC secondary

(Photo: SoccerBible)

It’s blue. Just blue.

Let’s end on a high: Orlando City secondary

(Photo: SoccerBible)

Now this one really has it all. It has the colours, it has a funky design. It looks like a beautiful sunrise (or a sunset - a kit with a story!). And it’s got purple.

Anything with purple gets a few extra bonus points. But this is one cool kit. Very little space is wasted here. We buy printer ink cartridges for a reason, so we may as well get some use out of them. I like that mantra. And I like this kit.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Song for my Father, by Horace Silver

