Tottenham’s Japhet Tanganga has surgery, will miss remainder of the season

Tottenham Hotspur defender Japhet Tanganga has been injured for weeks now, and today the club confirmed what most of us probably already assumed. Tanganga has undergone surgery for a knee injury and will miss the remainder of the 2021-22 season to recuperate.

Japhet Tanganga has undergone surgery on his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season.



Wishing you all the best for your recovery, Japh! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 18, 2022

Japhet Tanganga has undergone surgery on his right knee and will be out for the remainder of the season. The England Under-21 international will undergo a period of recovery and is expected to return to training during the pre-season period.

It’s a bummer for Japh, but probably the right decision. People love to second guess the decision-making of Spurs physios, but in this particular case I’m not sure it would’ve made much of a difference if he went under the knife now as opposed to a couple of weeks ago — it’s unlikely he’d have played much even if healthy, and this way he has a chance to come back strong for preseason next summer.

We still don’t know about Oliver Skipp. He has one of those frustrating muscle injuries that Antonio Conte has spoken about frequently. I had previously postulated that Skippy was suffering from a sports injury — one of those maddening injuries that I suppose you could fix with surgery, but also could just require rest. But today the Athletic gave some clarity on his situation.

Initially, Skipp was out with a groin problem that wasn’t thought to be serious. On February 8, Conte said: “The medical department said to me two weeks but I hope to have him available in one week or 10 days maximum.” This didn’t happen in reality and an injection, through no one’s fault, unfortunately led to Skipp picking up an infection in the pelvic area. It’s since proven to be very troublesome as this is a very sensitive part of the body that is not easy to rest or treat. Skipp has been in a lot of pain and taking antibiotics. The pubic symphysis is the joint affected and all Skipp can do is rest the central stabilising ligament in the pelvis where the problem is and wait for the pain to subside. Patience is very much the order of the day.

That really sucks, but certainly does explain a few things. It also does appear to be one of those injuries where you just have to rest him until he’s better.

Best wishes to Japh and Oliver on their recuperations.