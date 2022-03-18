Report: Real Madrid considering £28m summer buy-back of Sergio Reguilon

It’s only March, but we’re already getting summer transfer rumors, and if reports from Spain are correct, Tottenham Hotspur may be subject to a bid from Real Madrid for Sergio Reguilon.

You may recall that when Spurs purchased Reggie from Madrid for £27.5m in summer of 2021, it was in part because Reguilon was not getting along with then-manager Zinedine Zidane. However, Reggie’s still a Madridista at heart and Zidane is long gone now. To get him to north London, Daniel Levy took the unusual step of including a buy-back clause into the deal. The details have varied somewhat since the announcement of his signing, but recent reports have suggested that Madrid have the option to buy Reguilon back from Spurs for £28m in the summer of 2021 or 2022.

Now, according to a Spanish journalist for Sport, Madrid are considering just that.

⚠️ Tema Reguilón - Barça. Algo hay como dejó entrever @Carles_Domenech. Ninguna de las partes descarta la operación. En el Barça lo contemplan porque Gayà está muy complicado. En el Tottenham gustan Memphis y Lenglet y se podría estudiar un intercambio @sport #fcblive pic.twitter.com/Ozn1YPH73T — Albert Rogé (@albert_roge) March 18, 2022

There is something going on as hinted by @Carles_Domenech. Neither club is ruling it out. At Barça they are considering it it because [a deal for Atletico Madrid fullback Jose] Gayà is very complicated. At Tottenham they like Memphis [Depay] and [Clement] Lenglet and an exchange could be studied.

We’ve already discussed Memphis Depay in a recent article. A swap for Lenglet, a 26 year old French central defender, is interesting, though — I haven’t looked much at him but it’s a curious idea.

To be fair, it’s not at all clear that Madrid would want to bring Reguilon back home, though it’s been hinted as a possibility for at least a year now. If they’re serious about it, there isn’t much that Spurs can do (assuming Reggie wants to go, which is likely), but at £28m they’d at least get their money back. It would mean Spurs would need to find another left back as competition for Ryan Sessegnon this summer in addition to whatever other moves Conte feels is necessary to get Spurs competitive again, but they wouldn’t lose money.

I’m a little skeptical that this will happen, but it’s definitely an anvil hanging over Spurs’ head at the moment. What I expect is that Spurs will do what they can to turn lemon into lemonade by turning a hypothetical buy-back fee into a player or players that can improve the squad.