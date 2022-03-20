Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United: Match thread and how to watch

Tottenham Hotspur take on West Ham United today in a six-pointer that will help shape the race for the top four before international play gets underway. The two London clubs are level on points at 48 with goal differential putting the Hammers above Spurs for the moment.

Antonio Conte has stressed how important every match is, but it takes on a different feel when it’s against a local rival and the stakes get bigger while the season progresses. While Spurs have a match in hand, it’s vital to get all three points. Doing so would put Spurs in fifth place ahead of both West Ham and Manchester United and provide a massive boost of confidence. Let’s see if the boys can get the job done.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham United

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 4:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

