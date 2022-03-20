Tottenham 3- West Ham 1: Front three dominate the Hammers

Tottenham Hotspur had one final game to play before the last international break ensued, and boy did they show up against London rivals West Ham United. Spurs were able to bag three goals, all with Mister Harold Kane assisting strikes for the team’s other top two goal scorers Son Heung-min and Own Goal. The other fan favorite, Dejan Kulusevski controlled the ball very well and showed off with his skills. As a whole, the team kept the fans on the edge of their seats because of the past results. However, Spurs got it done and now they give everyone hope for the final nine games of the season to get top 4 and ruin another rivals chances.

