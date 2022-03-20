Tottenham 3- West Ham 1: Front three dominate the Hammers

Tottenham Hotspur had one final game to play before the last international break ensued, and boy did they show up against London rivals West Ham United. Spurs were able to bag three goals, all with Mister Harold Kane assisting strikes for the team’s other top two goal scorers Son Heung-min and Own Goal. The other fan favorite, Dejan Kulusevski controlled the ball very well and showed off with his skills. As a whole, the team kept the fans on the edge of their seats because of the past results. However, Spurs got it done and now they give everyone hope for the final nine games of the season to get top 4 and ruin another rivals chances.
Reactions
- Having lost the last two games to the Hammers, Spurs came out with a presence that Antonio Conte has been speaking highly of the last few games. In the first 10 minutes of the game, neither team showed a sense of urgency to push a final ball into the box that wasn’t named Kane.
- With the fans booing Kurt Zouma, as one should, the French center half did wonders with his goal strike for the first goal of the night. After Matt Doherty won the ball off the the feet of Masuaku and finding the feet of Kane. As Kane delivered a low driven pass across the six-yard box for Son, Zouma clipped the ball with his left foot for the first goal of the night. Thank you sir for your efforts to give Spurs fans a reason to take the piss out of of you more.
- Kane and Son would connect two more times for goals number 38 and 39 for the dynamic duo. Kane found Son in the 24th minute for a 2-0 lead and again in the 88th minute to seal the 3-1 victory, all on a header that Kane won off two West Ham defenders going for the same ball.
- 2.7 XG to .77 is a domination that many Spurs fans weren’t anticipating when the game was starting. Of course, the Hammers were knackered after playing 120 minutes to beat Sevilla in the Europa League. You could see it with Michail Antonio missing chances he normally buries to break hearts.
- Tottenham’s defense was great all game long except for the set piece they allowed in the 35th minute. This has been the kryptonite for Conte and the team all season long. Said Benrahma got the only goal for the Hammers after Son forgot to man mark him after the loose ball found the feet of Benrahma. Other than that blip, the defense looked great
- Romero and Kulusevski are things of beauty. I mean these two have done wonders in the two biggest areas for Spurs today. Romero played bully ball and didn't pick up a yellow, huge. Kulu, well I already said he did wonders with the ball at his feet, but the 21-year-old should be made permanent now by Levy and the board.
- Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur held down the midfield to give Kane areas to work beautiful passes in the middle of the pitch.
- Although Conte made subs later than normal, the three didn’t allow the Hammers to have any hope to do what they did last year to get a draw.
- Sergio Reguilon needs to learn how to finish a final ball. If he can’t do that, he will be back on the bench and Conte will make sure to not bring him on.
- As we head to international break and hope for no injuries to be picked up by those representing their countries, it will be great for the players staying in North London to pick up more time under Conte for the push to Top 4.
