Tottenham Hotspur vs. West Ham: Community Player Ratings

W-L-W-L-W-L-W-L-L-W-L-W-L-W-L-W-W. The pattern still holds! Tottenham Hotspur hosted West Ham today at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and came away 3-1 winners. It wasn’t nearly as simple as the scoreline suggested — while Spurs dominated the xG 2.54-0.73, they missed a lot of good chances and conceded on (yet another) set piece goal from Said Benrahma to make the 2nd half pretty nervy. Son Heung-Min scored a brace, and Kurt Zouma turned home Spurs’ opener to account for the scoring.

Time to rank the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

