The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, March 23

Good morning and happy wednesday, everyone.

A few weeks ago I scavenged up some fun facts about one of our favourite new players, Dejan Kulusevski. But the Swedish star wasn’t the only player Fabio Paratici brought in during January.

Meet Rodrigo Bentancur, the subject of our latest Fun Facts installment.

Fun Fact No. 1: His full name is Rodrigo Bentancur Colman

Try fitting that full name on a galactic kit. His paternal surname is Bentancur, from his father Roberto, and his maternal surname is Colman, from his mother Many.

Fun Fact No. 2: He and his girlfriend have been together since 2015

It looks like our favourite Uruguayan midfielder has been in a long-term relationship. He has dated his girlfriend Melany La Banca since they were both teenagers.

Fun Fact No. 3: His hometown has Swiss roots

Bentancu’s hometown, Nueva Helvecia, is 75 miles (or 120 kilometres) west of Monte Video, Uruguay’s capital. The town was founded by Swiss settlers in the mid-to-late 1800s. These farmers from the German-speaking region of Switzerland were known for their cheese-making.

Nueva Helecia translates to “New Helvetia”, an old word for Switzerland. It was formerly known as “Colonia Suiza,” which translates to “Swiss Colony.”

A 1951 article from the New York Times called Uruguay the “Switzerland of the Americas.”

The two countries have close ties to this day. As of 2020 there were 1,034 Swiss citizens living in Uruguay, according to the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs.

On the first December of every year, residents in Nueva Helecia remember its foundation with a celebration called The Bierfest, where thousands take part in wood-cutting competitions, beer drinking races and traditional dances.

And there you have it. Three Rodrigo Bentancur fun facts - and one of them is a legitimate fun fact.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Simulation Swarm, by Big Thief

