Spurs Women match at Chelsea POSTPONED after COVID outbreak

Tottenham Hotspur Women’s scheduled match against Chelsea today at Kingsmeadow has been officially POSTPONED due to an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests at the club. Spurs made the announcement in the early afternoon.

We can confirm that our @BarclaysFAWSL fixture at Chelsea this evening has been postponed. ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 23, 2022

Tottenham Hotspur Women can confirm that our Barclays FA Women’s Super League fixture at Chelsea this evening has been postponed. The decision was agreed between the Club and the FA after a number of positive tests for Covid-19 were returned within the squad. A new date will be announced in due course and all existing tickets purchased for the match will remain valid. The health and safety of both sets of players and staff remains paramount. We should like to apologise to everyone at Chelsea and to both their supporters and ours for any inconvenience caused.

The club did not — and likely will not — specify how many or which players tested positive within the Spurs Women squad. It’s likely more than one (hello, Mikel Arteta). Any COVID outbreak that’s significant enough to postpone today’s match is also likely to have an impact on this weekend’s Women’s North London Derby at the Emirates on Saturday. No decisions have been made on that match’s status yet, but that’s one to keep an eye on.

This two match stretch was expected to have a massive impact on Tottenham’s prospects for a top three finish, which would be enough to quality for a Champions League position. Chelsea and Arsenal are the top two teams in the league and are battling for the league title, so playing both of them, on the road, within four days was a pretty brutal stretch. Obviously everyone’s health and safety is paramount, but these matches can now be rescheduled, hopefully during a stretch that isn’t quite so compressed.

If the NLD is also postponed, Spurs Women’s next match would be Sunday, April 3 vs. Aston Villa at The Hive.