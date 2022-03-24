Kane, Kulusevski, Conte nominated for March Premier League awards

We’re near the end of the month, which means its time for the monthly Premier League award nominations! The Premier League and its partners released their nominations for the March awards this morning, and again Tottenham Hotspur are well represented.

First — Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevski were both nominated for Player of the Month for March. They are up against Chelsea’s duo of Trevoh Chalobah and Kai Havertz, Aston Villa’s Matty Cash, Liverpool’s Andy Robertson, Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, and Brentford striker Ivan Toney.

BREAKING: The nominees for Player of the Month for March are in... — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 24, 2022

Kane scored four goals and added two assists in March, and became the league’s leading away goal scorer in the process. Kulusevski had three assists during the same four matches, the most of any of the nominated players.

In addition, Antonio Conte was nominated for Manager of the Month along with Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta, Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers, and Chelsea’s Thomas Tuchel. Conte led Spurs to three league wins and one defeat in the month of March, with a +8 goal differential.

The boss has been shortlisted for Premier League Manager of the Month!



Vote for him below ⤵️ — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 24, 2022

Monthly awards are fun, but they also generally track with a club’s overall performance and improvement over time. Tottenham have been inconsistent, but they’re clearly better under Antonio Conte than they were under Nuno Espirito Santo, at least in the league. And while a Player of the Month nomination is almost expected for Harry Kane right now, it’s exciting to see Deki pick up his first ever in the league, a reflection of his solid run of form.

The awards are based in part on fan voting; you can vote for your favorite Tottenham player at premierleague.com.