The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, March 25

Good morning and happy friday, everyone.

It looks like we have been treated to back-to-back retirements this week. After dedicating a hoddle to Ashleigh Barty’s retirement on Thursday, I’d be remiss to not mention Jermain Defoe today.

I came into my Spurs fandom only a few months before Defoe left Tottenham Hotspur for a second time in 2014, so I cannot pretend that I have fond memories of his playing time at Spurs.

Yet, because he did spend a considerable amount of his career at Spurs, I was always fond of him.

One of my friends was actually surprised when I told him a few months ago that, at age 39, Defoe was still lacing up his boots.

Defoe ended his 17-year career with 162 Premier League goals in 469 appearances (ninth-most all time), 20 goals in 57 caps for England and a Scottish Premiership trophy.

As someone who saw little of him on the pitch, I will remember him most for his relationship with Bradley Lowery. The 6-year-old Sunderland fan, who died of cancer in 2017, was an important part of Defoe’s life.

I will remember all that Defoe did for that child. I will remember Defoe holding his hand and led him out onto Wembley Stadium ahead of an England match. I will remember the tribute Defoe wrote when Lowery died:

Sleep tight little one... pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe OBE (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017

“The way you say my name, your little smiles when the cameras come out like a superstar and the love I felt when I was with you.

“Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

The two had a beautiful relationship and a lasting legacy on each other. Defoe was a champion for Lowery,

Last month, when Defoe returned to Sunderland, the club donated £1 to each ticket sold in his return match for the Bradley Lowery Foundation, which supports families raising funds for treatment/equipment not readily or available covered by the UK’s NHS.

This is what I will remember most from Defoe’s career. It was a career spent changing one kid’s life, and so many others through the foundation set up in Lowey’s honour.

