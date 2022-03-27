Ben Davies withdraws from Wales squad, returns to Tottenham

Ben Davies’ international break is over. According to The Athletic, Davies — a Wales international defender and stalwart in Tottenham Hotspur’s back line — has withdrawn from the Welsh national team and has returned to London.

Wales qualified for UEFA’s playoffs for qualification to the World Cup in Qatar this coming winter thanks to a 2-1 win over Austria on Tuesday. Davies started and played the full 90 minutes in that match, with former Spurs player Gareth Bale scoring both goals.

Wales issued a statement about Davies, as reported by the Athletic, that gives no details or explanation for Davies returning to London — “Following Thursday’s match, Ben Davies has returned to his club. All other players are available for Tuesday’s match.”

So we don’t know whether or not Davies’ withdrawal was due to an injury he picked up during the Austria match, or whether this is just precautionary; Wales’ next match is on Tuesday in a friendly against the Czech Republic. The UEFA World Cup qualifying playoff has not yet been scheduled.

An injury would, quite frankly, suck — Davies has been an integral part of Antonio Conte’s back three defensive formation, and Spurs have been pretty darn good with him in that back line. It very well could be that he just picked up a knock and rather than stick around when he’s questionable in a meaningless friendly that he and Wales opted to send him home to be treated by his club physios. It might be something more serious. We just don’t know and likely won’t until either Antonio Conte is questioned about it at a press conference or the club issues a statement of its own (unlikely unless it’s REALLY serious).

But keep those fingers crossed.