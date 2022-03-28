The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, March 28

Good morning and happy monday, hoddlers. Soon it will be april.

It’s been only a few days since learning about the death of Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer. It felt unreal when I read about it on Friday night. Tonight, as I type this, it still does.

The Covid-19 pandemic took two years away from this group, and they seemed the best rock band positioned out of any to emerge as the world’s best. Medicine at Midnight reached No. 3 and No. 1 in the US charts, respectively. Dave Grohl and the group experimented - successfully - with the Dream Widow metal EP and lyric video. They embarked on a massive tour, were scheduled to headline festivals and perform at the Oscars.

When Grohl took over guitar and vocal duties for Foo Fighters, whoever filled in for drums would be essentially replacing one of the most exciting drummers in 90s. They found one in Hawkins in 1997, who had previously played the drums for Alanis Morrisette.

He proved to be just as gifted a drummer as Grohl and someone who beautifully expressed himself on the instrument.

(Beware the stray f-bomb here)

Fans of the Foos know this in the groups collective body of work and in the concerts. For those less familiar, they will find the answer in the documentary Count Me In, which chronicles the relationship artists have with drums.

Here’s a fun fact I learned: One of my favourite all-time time drummers, Roger Taylor of Queen, was an influence on Hawkins. What I most appreciate, reflecting on their careers, is how the two drummers injected their personalities into the drums. Queen and Foo Fighters are both huge arena acts, but Taylor approached it with this cool swagger. Hawkins never looked freer than when he was behind a drum kit, and he was ferocious.

(A second fun fact: Grohl and Hawkins inducted Queen into the Rock Hall of Fame in 2001)

His love of the drums has been well documented, and is evident in Count Me In. The percussion section of the band can often be overlooked, but provides the spine that allows guitarists and vocalists to move.

Hawkins always looked so happy to play the drums. All you have to do is watch him play.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Best of You, by Foo Fighters

