Spurs Women to play final home match of the season at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Women still have a number of big matches to play yet this season, but they’ll close off their 2021-22 WSL campaign the way they began it — with a home match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs announced on Monday that tickets are now on sale for the home fixture against Leicester City on Sunday, May 8.

Tickets are now available to watch our final home game of the season against Leicester on Sunday 8 May — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) March 28, 2022

This is just the second Spurs Women match at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this season; usually, a destination match at the men’s home ground is reserved for a hugely important game like the North London Derby or a rivalry game against another member of the so-called Big Four. This year was a bit different — Spurs opened their season at the THS against Birmingham City, and COVID-related instability may have also had a role as to why we haven’t seen the Women play there more often.

Spurs’ release makes it clear that season ticket holders will still need to purchase a ticket for this match, but that they can then apply to have the cost of the seat refunded as part of their package. The fact that tickets for this match are a mere £6.50 undoubtedly makes this particular hoop not especially onerous to jump through.

Spurs have a number of huge matches that will play a critical role on how their WSL season ends — they still have to play Chelsea twice and the match at Arsenal, and have matches vs. Aston Villa and at Everton before the end of the season. It’s not incorrect to say that their Champions League ambitions will require Spurs to get results against the two best teams in England, a very tall order. But without a doubt, this season will end as the best in Tottenham history, with the club already setting club records for WSL points and with a chance for their best ever league finish.

Spurs’ next match as currently scheduled is Sunday, April 3 against Villa at The Hive; kickoff time is 9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. UK. The men kick off home to Newcastle at 11:30 a.m. ET / 4:30 p.m. the same day.