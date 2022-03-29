Young Spurs keeper Brandon Austin signs new contract

Goalkeeper Brandon Austin has yet to make his professional debut between the sticks for Tottenham Hotspur, but he’s done well enough to earn himself a new contract. The club announced today that Austin has signed a new and improved contract at Spurs that will keep him in lilywhite through the 2024 season.

Austin, 23, has been Tottenham’s 3rd choice keeper this season behind Hugo Lloris and Pierluigi Gollini, and has made a few benches this season during domestic cups and the Europa Conference League. He was most recently on loan last January at Orlando City in MLS where he made five appearances as a replacement for Pedro Gallese who was away at the Copa America.

This is pretty good news for Brandon, and it might hint at what his short to medium term future at Tottenham Hotspur will be. With the club pretty unlikely to take up Gollini’s purchase option this summer, Spurs will likely be in the market for another backup keeper, meaning Austin would most probably be back in line as third keeper again next season. However, there’s a slim chance that if Spurs decide not to make a keeper move, or feel like Austin’s ready to make the leap, that he could be promoted to be Lloris’ primary backup. I’d be surprised if Spurs put that level of investment into a keeper who has yet to make his senior club debut, but who knows.

However, Austin’s new contract might say just as much about the future of Alfie Whiteman. Austin and Whiteman came up through the same academy class and have been friends and competitors for their entire careers. But while Austin has managed to find a place in the first team order, Alfie’s been on loan twice now to Degerfors in Sweden and his contract expires at the end of this current season. In that context, it sure seems like Tottenham have (finally) made their decision between the two keepers, and if that’s true I’d expect that Alfie will leave on a free transfer when his contract expires.