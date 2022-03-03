Tottenham’s Kane, Son nominated for Premier League March awards

It’s March now, which means it’s time for the Premier League monthly awards! And again, Tottenham Hotspur are represented in two February award categories — Player of the Month and Goal of the Month.

Harry Kane, who has been on fire in the Premier League recently, picked up a nomination for EA Sports Player of the Month after scoring three goals and tallying an assist during the month of February. He’s competing with Southampton’s Che Adams, Newcastle’s Ryan Fraser, Liverpool’s Joel Matip, Burnley’s Ben Mee, and Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha.

Harry Kane has been nominated for February's @premierleague Player of the Month award! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) March 3, 2022

Kane was also indirectly involved with another Tottenham monthly award — Son Heung-Min was also nominated for Premier League Goal of the Month for his late goal against Leeds that put Spurs up 4-0, the eventual final scoreline. Kane put in the assist via a long pass from central midfield.

Here’s the highlight of that goal.

There were seven other candidates for Goal of the Month and you can watch them (and vote for your favorite) on the Premier League’s website.

Individual monthly awards are always fun, but I’m certain that Spurs players would gladly trade them in for a consistent spell of wins, something that’s been in short supply lately. Tottenham have been in inconsistent form, with just two wins from their last six matches, not including last weekend’s loss away to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup. Spurs host Everton (and former player Dele) on Monday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.