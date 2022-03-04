Tottenham Women’s Jessica Naz wins Young Player of the Year at London Football Awards

Tottenham Hotspur Women forward Jessica Naz made history today at the 2022 London Football Awards on Thursday! Naz, a London native and Tottenham academy graduate, won the Women’s Young Player of the Year award, the first such award ever won by a Spurs Women player!

Naz, 21, has been a regular starter this season for Spurs Women, scoring two goals and helping Spurs to what is shaping up to be their best ever WSL season. Naz’s pace has regularly stretched opposition defenses, and her performances thus far represent a step up in her evolution as a player. It’s especially good considering just two years ago Naz missed nearly the entire WSL season with a serious ACL injury.

Naz took home the award over her Tottenham Women teammate, Esther Morgan, and West Ham’s Mel Filis.

The news wasn’t so good for the other two nominated Spurs players. Hugo Lloris lost out on the Goalkeeper of the Year award to Chelsea’s Edouard Mendy, while Oliver Skipp was nominated for Young Player of the Year but lost to Crystal Palace’s Conor Gallagher.

The LFAs are an annual award ceremony with awards granted to footballers who play for clubs within the London city limits. Tottenham are usually well represented at these awards; last season Harry Kane won Player of the Season, while Erik Lamela won the Goal of the Season award. Son Heung-Min won the Player of the Season award in 2019, while Mauricio Pochettino took home Manager of the Season that same year.