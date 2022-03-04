Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton Preview: I just don’t think you understand

Club goes up, club goes down. Tottenham Hotspur have been the very definition of inconsistent over the past two months. When Spurs are fully healthy, they can beat anyone in the league — just ask Manchester City. When they’re dinged up and/or tired, they can lose to anyone — just ask Middlesbrough.

It makes you want to tear your hair out, but are you not entertained?

Tottenham now face the the reality of another year without a trophy (14 years and counting), but since getting dumped by Boro in the FA Cup, the only mid-week matches they’ll have to think about are the two games in hand they still have from the January COVID outbreak. That’s not too bad — Antonio Conte is known for his all-week training blitzes that get his teams ready for individual performances. Maybe, with a little time and some injury luck, a good run can start on Monday at home to Everton?

Tottenham Hotspur (7th, 42pts) vs. Everton (17th, 22pts)

Date: Monday, March 7, 2022

Time: 3 pm ET, 8 pm UK

Location: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, North London, England

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com (USA)

Monday’s match vs. Everton features a bittersweet homecoming — Dele returns, for the first time since he was sold for a handshake and an IOU in January. It’ll be the first time Tottenham’s home fans will be able to give him a proper send-off, and I expect he’ll get a warm welcome from the Spurs faithful.

Everton, meanwhile, have been woeful this season, picking up just seven points from their last 30. A lot of that has been down to injuries — there’s a chance they could have Dominic Calvert-Lewin back for Monday’s match, but they’re still without Yerry Mina, Fabian Delph, Ben Godfrey, and Tom Davies. Even so, Everton are a dismal 14th in both xG and xGA, and are one point out of the relegation zone albeit with two games in hand.

Three themes