Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Spurs fans! There’s been a lot of change at Cartilage Free Captain over the past couple of months — we’re bringing in fresh talent and new people to help me shoulder the burden of running this site. But one thing hasn’t changed: open threads. This is one of them.
Here’s your open thread for your Saturday slate of Premier League matches. Comment away!
Leicester City vs. Leeds United
7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm UK
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Burnley vs. Chelsea
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: USA Network (USA)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Aston Villa vs. Southampton
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Norwich City vs. Brentford
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Newcastle United vs. Brighton
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace
10 am ET / 3 pm UK
TV: Not televised
Stream: Peacock
Liverpool vs. West Ham
12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock
Loading comments...