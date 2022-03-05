Saturday football open thread

Happy Saturday, Spurs fans! There’s been a lot of change at Cartilage Free Captain over the past couple of months — we’re bringing in fresh talent and new people to help me shoulder the burden of running this site. But one thing hasn’t changed: open threads. This is one of them.

Here’s your open thread for your Saturday slate of Premier League matches. Comment away!

Leicester City vs. Leeds United

7:30 am ET / 12:30 pm UK

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Burnley vs. Chelsea

10 am ET / 3 pm UK

TV: USA Network (USA)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Aston Villa vs. Southampton

10 am ET / 3 pm UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Norwich City vs. Brentford

10 am ET / 3 pm UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Newcastle United vs. Brighton

10 am ET / 3 pm UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Crystal Palace

10 am ET / 3 pm UK

TV: Not televised

Stream: Peacock

Liverpool vs. West Ham

12:30 pm ET / 5:30 pm UK

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com, Peacock