Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton: Match thread and how to watch

A rare Monday evening match is on the horizon as Tottenham Hotspur look to bounce back from their FA cup ouster last week. Spurs will entertain Everton at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a team that is going through its own crisis as the Toffees are just one point clear of the drop zone having dropped four of their last five league matches.

Frank Lampard was brought in to try and save the sinking ship, and given how bad the bottom five clubs are (insert Spurs-Burnley joke here) there’s no telling who actually survives the pillow fight when it’s all said and done. Antonio Conte, meanwhile, is trying to will Spurs into the top four, which they currently find themselves six points away. While they have three matches in hand on West Ham and Manchester United, Arsenal have gone on a four match winning streak and are on the same number of matches played going into tonight. It’s not all doom and gloom, but if Spurs are going to take a Champions League spot, they have to start winning tonight.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Everton

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 8:00 PM UK, 3:00 PM ET

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!