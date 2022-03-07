Tottenham 5-0 Everton: Spurs thump hapless Toffees

Well, THAT’S what you call a response. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Everton on Monday night trying to kick-start their stuttering Premier League season. They sure did that! Spurs got a brace from Harry Kane to go along with an own goal on Everton’s Michael Keane, and goals from Son Heung-Min and Sergio Reguilon en route to a complete dismantling of the Toffees. The final score was 5-0.

That was fun! Let’s talk about it.

Reactions