Spurs’ Sessegnon may be injured again after Everton win

Poor Ryan Sessegnon. The early part of his Tottenham Hotspur playing career has been dogged by significant injuries, mostly involving his hamstrings, which has essentially kept him from ever establishing himself within the squad. Over the past month, however, he has finally gotten a run of matches in the first team, and has played well enough that he has legitimately kept Sergio Reguilon on the bench over the past few matches.

That streak may, annoyingly, be coming to an end. Sess was subbed off at halftime during yesterday’s 5-0 win over Everton after receiving treatment on his leg on the pitch. Now, according to Lyall Thomas at Sky Sports, Ryan is set to have a scan to see if he’s re-aggravated his old hamstring injury, again.

Ryan Sessegnon is having scans today on a possible hamstring problem. Concerns it is same muscle as last time. Should become clearer later. Shame for him - was again coming into some good form. Done v.well considering knocks have interrupted his progress this term. #THFC pic.twitter.com/ZizbS05j42 — Lyall Thomas (@SkySportsLyall) March 8, 2022

This is so frustrating. It’s been rewarding to see Sessegnon, a super promising player whom Spurs purchased for £25m from Fulham a couple of years ago, finally start to play well, but these injures keep knocking his progress back. Obviously we don’t know the extent of his injury — there’s a chance it could be just a knock or something milder, but there’s just as great a chance that he could again miss significant time.

The good news is that Sergio Reguilon can simply slot right into the starting lineup without any problems — having two good to very good left backs is a luxury, and with Spurs only playing in the Premier League now it’s a storm Tottenham probably can weather. But Sergio himself is only just back from injury himself, and we’re a Reggie injury away from Ben Davies at left back and Davinson Sanchez back in the central defensive line. Don’t like that one bit.

Spurs are notoriously stingy with injury detail so we may not get a definitive answer on his status, ever — just weeks and weeks of “Sess isn’t ready to play” stuff the way Tottenham and Conte have handled the long-term injuries of Oliver Skipp and Japhet Tanganga. But let’s keep our fingers crossed that it’s something relatively minor and we’ll see Ryan back on the pitch as soon as possible.