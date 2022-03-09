The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, March 9

Good morning and happy wednesday, hoddlers. can you believe it’s already 9 march? It feels like just yesterday it was the eighth. Kerys Harrop graces today’s cover image.

Time has indeed flown by so quickly that I cannot believe it has been over one month since Murderville made its glorious debut on Netflix. Starring Netflix (and borrowing the premise from the UK), Will Arnett plays Terry Seattle as he and his detective partner uncover a series of crimes.

But here’s the catch: The lines between Arnett and his celebrity guest detective are all improvised, leading to some hilarious and awkward moments.

I must admit I was sceptical at first, until I saw Conan O’Brien starred in the first episode. Conan? That’s my guy! There will be more hoddles on him, but fitzie’s gone to a couple of his tapings and watched his show for years.

Let’s take a look at this great scene for example, where Conan describes how a group of future US senators used to beat him senseless because he practiced magic.

At the end of the episode each guest star has to correctly guess which of the three suspects committed the murder. Success is varied. Conan will always be a classic, but Kumail Nanjiani was excellent, too. Who could forget his cool walk and signature sound?

And wait, what’s this? Deleted scenes? Yes please (though do beware the f bombs):

Sharon Stone getting ready to perform surgery on an actual person is a particular highlight for me.

It’s kind of hard to watch good television these days. Your hoddler-in-chief spends most of his television time flipping from Hulu to Netlifx, and form Netflix to HBO, and then from HBO to ESPN, and then from ESPN back to Hulu. So not much going on there.

But I will linger for Murderville. Cheap laughs are a great way to kill some time, and hey, if you can figure out who committed the murders then that is an added bonus for you savvy detectives out there.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Barre, by Songhoy Blues

And now for your links:

