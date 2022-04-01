No foolin’ — Harry Kane ties record with seventh Premier League Player of the Month award

Today’s April Fool’s Day, but we’re not joking about this — Harry Kane has won his seventh Premier League Player of the Month award for March. The league announced winners of its monthly awards this morning on social media and on its website.

Kane won the award over a field that included his Tottenham teammate Dejan Kulusevski, but in truth this shouldn’t be a surprise. Harry scored four goals and tallied two assists during the month of March, easily enough to take home the award despite Deki contributing three assists of his own along the way.

Remarkably, Kane has now tied Sergio Aguero for a Premier League record for most career monthly awards won with seven, a record that he’s now almost assuredly going to break.

Most Premier League Player of the Month awards:



7️⃣ Harry Kane

7️⃣ Sergio Aguero

6️⃣ Steven Gerrard

5️⃣ Cristiano Ronaldo

5️⃣ Wayne Rooney

5️⃣ Robin van Persie



Harry goes joint top. #THFC | #COYS | @HKane pic.twitter.com/U2Q8CR86dc — EPL Statman (@EPLStatman) April 1, 2022

Elsewhere, Arsenal’s Mikel Arteta took home the Premier League Manager of the Month award over a field that included Spurs head coach Antonio Conte, while Cristiano Ronaldo won the Goal of the Month award for a goal I’m not bothering to look up because it’s Ronaldo and I really don’t care.