Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Tottenham Hotspur fans! Yesterday felt pretty good, didn’t it? Still does. This is your open thread for the Sunday football matches.

It’s kinda neat that the two televised games today feature a relegation six pointer and a league title six pointer. Norwich host Burnley in a match featuring two teams in the relegation zone; Everton is no doubt still hoping for a Norwich win despite their big win over Manchester United yesterday. And then the late game features the two teams contesting for the title: Manchester City hosting Liverpool. Should be fun!

The usual match thread rules apply.

Premier League Schedule

Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Norwich City vs. Burnley

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Brentford vs. West Ham

9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST

TV: not televised

Stream: Peacock

Manchester City vs. Liverpool

11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com