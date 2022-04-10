Sunday football open thread

Good morning, Tottenham Hotspur fans! Yesterday felt pretty good, didn’t it? Still does. This is your open thread for the Sunday football matches.
It’s kinda neat that the two televised games today feature a relegation six pointer and a league title six pointer. Norwich host Burnley in a match featuring two teams in the relegation zone; Everton is no doubt still hoping for a Norwich win despite their big win over Manchester United yesterday. And then the late game features the two teams contesting for the title: Manchester City hosting Liverpool. Should be fun!
The usual match thread rules apply.
Premier League Schedule
Leicester City vs. Crystal Palace
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Norwich City vs. Burnley
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Brentford vs. West Ham
9:00 a.m. ET / 2:00 p.m. BST
TV: not televised
Stream: Peacock
Manchester City vs. Liverpool
11:00 a.m. ET / 4:00 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Loading comments...