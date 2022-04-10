Matt Doherty out for the season due to MCL injury

Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-0 victory over Aston Villa was exactly what Spurs needed after their competition for the final Champions League spot all lost in the same weekend. Unfortunately, it comes with a bit of a price.

Matt Doherty, who was subbed off after a reckless challenge (you will not convince me otherwise) by Matty Cash that went completely unpunished, is now ruled out for the season and beyond. This is according to Spurs beat writer Alasdair Gold.

Understand it's bad news for Matt Doherty and Antonio Conte. The Irishman is out for the rest of Spurs' season and more. Such bad luck for him. Full details below. https://t.co/frZkId41MG — Alasdair Gold (@AlasdairGold) April 10, 2022

Doherty’s injury is a ruptured MCL, which will see him out 8-12 weeks. That will carry into the early preseason for the 2022-23 campaign and his timetable for return will depend on rehab and fitness.

The Irish international was in a fantastic run of form, being able to play on either flank as a wingback in Conte’s system. Given the injuries to Sergio Reguilon and Ryan Sessegnon, Doherty’s flexibility helped in a pinch and just as the regular fullbacks were available, Doherty’s season is now over. This means Emerson Royal will take the bulk of the minutes at right wingback the rest of the way.

The first half of yesterday’s match was overly rough and, at times, violent. Villa made it clear they wanted to be physical and the whole “he got the ball” argument goes out the window when there’s a specific rule about excessive force and following through. The image above is the tackle that has ended Doherty’s season, and the fact that Cash didn’t even get whistled for a foul is terrible.

The hope is that Doherty’s rehab goes well and he’ll be ready to go at the start of next season, but this one hurts.