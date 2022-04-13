Tottenham Hotspur Women reportedly participating in The Women’s Cup in Louisville this August

Tottenham Hotspur Women might be hopping the pond soon! In August, sides from leagues around the world will take part in the Women’s Cup in Louisville, KY. Club America (Liga MX Femenil, Mexico), Nippon TV Tokyo Verdy Beleza (WE League, Japan), Racing Louisville (NWSL, USA), and OL Reign (NWSL, USA) have already announced their participation. One English team and one Spanish team will join them, and rumor has it those two teams will be Spurs and Real Madrid Femenino (Primera Division, Spain).

Per a highly-placed source, the two European women's teams in the @thewomenscup this summer are Real Madrid and Tottenham Hotspur. Their participation is dependent on where they finish in the league, which is why an official announcement has not been made. — Bob Williams (@WilliamsBob75) April 12, 2022

The Women’s Cup launched last year as a venue for the world’s top clubs, with Racing Louisville FC lifting the inaugural trophy after beating Bayern Munich on penalties. The tournament returns this year with an expanded program — six teams will appear instead of four. If they participate, Spurs will open against Club America on Sunday, August 14th, while Real Madrid will face Tokyo Verdy Beleza. The winners of those games will play semi-finals against Racing Louisville and OL Reign on August 17th while the losers will play a 5th place game. The final and third place match will take place on August 20th.

Tottenham’s and Madrid’s places haven’t been confirmed just yet, which several twitter users have speculated is because the teams could still finish in Champions League spots, and the early Champions League games conflict with the Cup. Spurs are all but mathematically out of the Champions’ League race, so if this is the case we’ll most likely get confirmation soon.

Spurs Women’s preseasons typically include a few local friendlies, so this tournament would be a massive step up. We’d get a first look at a team pushing for Champions’ League spots with the added drama of big names like Meghan Rapinoe and Rose Lavelle (though this is no new thing to many of our internationals). It’s also an opportunity to play in front of American fans and build support in a city trying to establish its reputation for women’s soccer, so if it does happen, it’d be pretty exciting.

If you’re too excited to wait for confirmation we’re actually in the tournament, go ahead and grab your tickets here.