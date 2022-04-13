Spurs Women manager Rehanne Skinner pens new contract through 2024

Tottenham Hotspur Women are considered one of the better women’s football clubs in England. While there’s still a gulf in quality (and money) between Spurs and the very top levels of the sport such as Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester City, Spurs have become a club that looks poised to try and gatecrash the dominance of those three teams. While it looks unlikely now, for a while it looked as though Tottenham might actually credibly break into a Champions League table position by the end of this season.

One of the biggest reasons Tottenham Hotspur Women are where they are right now after just three seasons in the top flight is their manager, Rehanne Skinner. Formerly part of the England setup, she joined Spurs in November 2020 in a major shakeup at the club, replacing long-time former co-managers Karen Hills and Juan Amoros.

Now she’s being rewarded for her accomplishments. Today, the club announced that Skinner has signed a new contract that will keep her at Spurs through the 2023-24 season.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Spurs Women Head Coach Rehanne Skinner has signed a new contract with the Club that runs until 2024.



Congratulations, @rehanne_skinner! — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 13, 2022

This is unquestionably outstanding news for Spurs. Skinner has not only changed the way Spurs play and adjusted the clubs’ mindset about their position in UK women’s football, but she has set an ambitious course about where the club needs to go next. Spurs are a club on the rise, and under Skinner’s leadership the club is also attracting more and better talent.

In a statement on Tottenham’s website, Skinner said she was very happy to extend her stay at Spurs.

“I’m delighted to sign a new contract. Throughout the course of my time here I’ve felt really supported by the Club in terms of the vision we have as a collective. We’re on a journey and it’s a chance for us to keep building. We know where we are and where a club of Tottenham Hotspur’s stature should be. You can’t underestimate the value of top-quality training facilities and we’ve been supported completely. The Club is meeting my ambitions and we know the direction we want to go in.”

The challenge from here is to continue to improve. There’s a long way to go if Spurs are going to not only continue to get better but eventually rise to the level where they are challenging for WSL titles. The first step in that process however is to find a manager that has the vision and the ability to execute that vision. Spurs have that person in Rehanne Skinner.