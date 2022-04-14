The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Thursday, April 14

Good morning hoddlers and happy tuesday. Your hoddler-in-chief still hasn’t located his rubbish barrel.

It is unfortunate that some words rarely get used anymore. Take “whom” for example. In modern english the word “who” has supplanted it, though “who” refers to the action of a verb and “whom” refers to the object.

There are so many words these days that no longer grace the tongues of english speakers worldwide: hootenanny, kerfuffle, exogigate, brabble. You understand.

About seven years ago late-night talk show host Conan O’Brien endeavoured to resurrect a word from the linguistic graves: anon.

Let’s take a look:

(Fun fact: The actor and actress in that skit are married in real life)

What is “anon”.

Anon is an adverb, meaning it modifies a verb or adjective. “Anon” means “soon” or “presently” or in the spirit thereof.

Let’s try it in a sentence:

Harry Winks will return to the Spurs starting lineup anon.

Here, I am using the word anon to indicate my belief and hope that Winksy will soon return to the Starting XI. Anon modifies the verb return.

And, hey, it could happen anon. Next month Tottenham are scheduled to play Liverpool, Arsenal and Burnley in an eight-day stretch, meaning rotation will be key. If Antonio Conte wants to put Winks in the Starting XI against Burnley, that would make me very happy.

Here are some other examples for you:

We will talk about your indiscretions anon.

Jimmy and Farrah will partake in an exquisite feast at a Transylvanian restaurant anon.

More festive hoddles are coming anon.

So there you go! Have any examples of your own, or seldom used words you would like to share with the group?

Fitzie’s track of the day: Lady Madonna, by Fats Domino

And now for your links:

Tottenham to face Team K-League in opening match on Korea trip

Paul Gascoigne documentary explores highs, lows and how fame caused him to unravel

Kurt Zouma could be out for rest of season with ankle injury

Court hears Ashley Cole was tied up and threatened during robbery

Bodo/Glimt ultras call for peace with Roma fans