Spurs Women’s Kit Graham extends contract to 2023

It’s been something of a quiet week for Tottenham Hotspur, but for Tottenham Hotspur Women it’s chock full of news! And we got more this morning — one day after Spurs Women manager Rehanne Skinner penned a new contract, attacking midfielder Kit Graham also signed a new deal that will keep her at Spurs through the end of next season, and possibly beyond.

This feels right. Graham, 26, is currently out for the season after a significant knee injury in late 2021, but prior to that she was one of Spurs’ best players and a consistent source of offense from the attacking midfield position. Losing her meant Spurs lost one of their biggest goal threats, and a new contract both underscores her importance to this Tottenham Women team and also is a reflection of what Rehanne Skinner believes about her ability to contribute in the future.

Graham expressed her pleasure on resigning with Spurs in a release on Spurs’ website, and her statement also suggests that this contract renewal has been in the works for quite a while now.

“I’m really happy to sign a new contract. I’ve had a tough few months but it’s great to have that security and support from the Club. “I knew that my contract was coming to an end, then I got injured and the Club approached me straight away and that gave me peace of mind knowing that I could focus on my rehab and not worry about that side of things. I can’t wait to get back on the pitch and help the team.”

Some who aren’t as familiar with English WoSo may look askance at the one-year contract extension, but this is fairly commonplace in the WSL. There’s significant roster churn every offseason, and Spurs including the option to extend for a further year is pretty significant in that context. It means that no matter what happens this summer, we can expect to see Kit Graham be a major part of next season’s team. That there is enough for significant excitement.