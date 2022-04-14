Harry Kane’s interest in Manchester United disappears with ten Hag deal.

There may not be a Harry Kane transfer saga this summer after all.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently in the driver’s seat for the final Champions League spot next season, and the belief that we’ve held is that if Spurs secure that, next season could be something special with Antonio Conte at the helm. There’s a lot of ifs and buts to fill in there, but the biggest one is what would happen with Kane?

Turns out, that might be a moot point, if we take today’s article from John Cross at face value. Due to Manchester United opting to go all-in with Erik ten Hag and not Mauricio Pochettino, Kane’s interest in United is non-existent.

EXCLUSIVE Harry Kane set to snub Man Utd this summer after Mauricio Pochettino looked over for manager job



Harry Kane is set to snub Manchester United and stay at Tottenham this summer. United have been courting Kane for months and incoming boss Erik Ten Hag has made the England captain his top striker target. They might have been able to tempt Kane had they gone for ex-Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino as the pair remain very close from their days working together at White Hart Lane. In fact, even if United had missed out on the Champions League, bringing in Pochettino might have given them a genuine chance of luring Kane to Old Trafford. But Kane, who turns 29 in July, is ready to snub United’s concrete interest and now looks likely to stay at White Hart Lane and reassess his future after the summer.

All of this is logical and makes perfect sense. Manchester United are at the beach already, given their lackluster performances of late including a dreadful 1-0 defeat at the hands of relegation-threatened Everton. Ten Hag is going to have his work cut out for him doing an overhaul at Old Trafford, and without Champions League football to offer Kane, convincing the striker might prove to be impossible.

We all know Kane’s relationship with Pochettino and how it’s an easy sell to him to move if you have the manager that helped shape him into the striker he is today, but without him and possibly ending up with just Europa Conference League as your midweek competition? That sell is much harder without throwing a Brinks truck full of cash at him, much like what Manchester City is doing with Erling Haaland, though the difference there is City are a lock for another season of Champions League.

So where does this leave Kane? Simply put, there’s very few landing spots if he wants to raise a stink and move on, but even that’s far-fetched. The 28-year-old striker is thriving in Antonio Conte’s system and has been transformed into a dynamic attacker. We’ve known for years now how good is passing is, but this role makes him and his teammates around him incredibly dangerous, particularly Heung-Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski. With Sonny locked down to a long-term contract and Kulusevski’s option being exercised one way or another, the best spot for Kane is probably right where he’s at. He’ll have two years remaining on his contract this summer, so expect to hear news about a new contract being discussed sooner rather than later, especially if Spurs keep putting teams to the sword and secure that spot.