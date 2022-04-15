Spurs Women’s Ash Neville signs new contract through 2025

It’s clearly Contract Extension Week at Tottenham Hotspur Women. This week has already seen new deals for manager Rehanne Skinner, as well as attacking midfielder Kit Graham, and now another of their most important players has pledged her commitment to the club. Wingback Ashleigh Neville has signed a new deal that will keep her at Spurs through the 2024-25 season!

We are delighted to announce that Ashleigh Neville has signed a new contract with the club that will run until 2025



Congratulations, @AshNev10 — Tottenham Hotspur Women (@SpursWomen) April 15, 2022

Neville first signed for Spurs from Coventry United back in 2017, making her one of just two players (along with midfielder Josie Green) who was around when Spurs was still playing in the second division. Since then she has made 102 appearances and 96 starts, which is remarkable. Ash has been a revelation this season, with statistics that show her to be one of the best and most effective wingbacks in the WSL. Effective on both sides of the ball, Neville can play on either flank and not only is a solid tackling defender but also has the pace to stretch defensive lines and is an important element to Rehanne Skinner’s Tottenham attack.

Quite frankly, I don’t think I’ve ever seen a three year contract extension at Tottenham Hotspur before. Maybe it’s happened when Spurs were in the lower divisions, but a three year deal is a major commitment in the women’s game so you tend to see it only for superb talents at the bigger clubs. Ash deserves it, though — she’s been a consistent starter throughout her five years at the club and has developed into one of Spurs’ most important players. At age 28, this might be Neville’s last big contract, and she’s earned it.

Honestly? I’m thrilled for her. Ash has long been one of my favorite players at Spurs Women, and watching her and her helmet hair maraud up the flank has been quite exciting. This new contract is a reflection of her importance to the club and hopefully signals exciting things to come for Tottenham Hotspur.

“I’m super happy here – the girls, the coaching staff, the way we play, how far we’ve come in the last five years,” said Neville in a statement on Spurs’ website. “The journey we’re on is something I want to be part of.

“Rehanne and the staff are great, we’re all on the same page. That’s what makes me want to be here even more, knowing that everyone is in it together.”