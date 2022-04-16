Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton and Hove Albion: Match thread and How to Watch

Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: This is a must win for Tottenham Hotspur in their quest for Champions League football.

The boys in lilywhite return home to north London to take on Brighton and Hove Albion today, a matchup that could see Spurs go six points clear of Arsenal until later today. Standing in their way is Brighton, who defeated the Gunners last week at Emirates Stadium and giving a huge boost for our club.

Spurs have been flying as of late, having rattled off four straight wins and outscoring their opponents 15-2. One of those wins was at Brighton back on March 16. The Gulls aren’t bad by any stretch, but with the way Spurs have been throttling opponents with deadly finishing, this is one we should take all three points from, especially with a week’s rest and preparation.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted on hour prior to kickoff.

How to Watch

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, England

Time: 12:30 PM UK, 7:30 AM ET

TV: USA Network (US), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

