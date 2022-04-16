Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Brighton: Community Player Ratings

Well. That happened. Tottenham Hotspur hosted Brighton & Hove Albion on Easter Saturday, but it was Arsenal’s top four hopes that rose from the dead. Leandro Trossard scored a late winner for Brighton in a match where Spurs simply could never get going, and Tottenham fell 1-0.

Sometimes, my friends, the football is bad.

Time to rate the players!

Rate the players from 1⁄2 to 5 stars. If the player doesn’t deserve a rating due to minutes played, DO NOT RANK. I will round the stars up/down to the nearest half-star for the player ratings later this week.

If you’re on mobile or found this via AMP and the survey isn’t appearing below, here’s a direct link.