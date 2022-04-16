Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Brighton: 90th minute heartbreaker leaves fourth up for grabs

With the first game kicking off at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Spurs had the opportunity to go six points ahead for the fourth and final spot for Champions League next season. Starting off the game with Sergio Reguilón in for Matt Doherty, out for rest of season, the team overall played poorly. Passes weren’t converting to chances and Brighton weren’t afraid to slow down play and dictate the game. Doing so, Brighton grabbed the game winning goal in the 90th minute when Leandro Trossard weaved his way through Spurs defense and put his shot past the outstretched Hugo Lloris.
Notes:
- Antonio Conte returned to the bench after testing negative for COVID, after testing positive at the end of last weekend’s fixture.
- Harry Kane didn’t have it today. Struggling to make passes into the final third for Heung Min Son and Dejan Kulusevski, the front three for Spurs didn’t showcase themselves today. Kulusevski, honestly was very lucky to only get a yellow card for elbowing Marc Cucurella. A frustrating display overall for the young lad who’s been great all season.
- The midfield duo of Pierre-Emile Højbjerg and Rodrigo Bentancur were out worked all game long by Brighton’s Yves Bissouma. Bissouma went after loose balls and helped start Brighton’s attacking displays.
- The tide of the game started to turn in favor of Brighton when Harry Winks was subbed on. making his 20th appearance as a Spur, Winks struggled all game long. He couldn’t make passes, he failed on a number of challenges that allowed shots on goal, and looked lost at times.
- Tottenham’s backline stood its ground for as long as possible. Davies, Dier, and Romero put challenges in that stopped Danny Welbeck and others for Brighton from being dangerous.
- In the 90th minute, Brighton grabbed the winner when Romero slipped after trying to recover a loose ball that deflected off Welbeck. Weaving his way through the defense, Trossard put his shot into the bottom right for the winner.
- Hold onto your butts everyone, no one is showing that they want the fourth and final spot for Champions League
- Spurs will look to regroup when they take on Brentford and old pal Christian Eriksen
