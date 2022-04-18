The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Monday, April 18

Good morning and happy monday hoddlers. i hope everyone had a wonderful holiday weekend (or non-holiday weekend.) my rubbish barrel is still nowhere to be found.

Derby County’s hands gripped ever so closely to their final threat on Friday when Tosin Aradabioyo’s own goal pulled the Rams 2-1 ahead of Fulham.

Now, with four games remaining and nine points back of Reading, Derby need a miracle to stay up in the EFL championship.

The Midlands football team was hand a 12-point deduction in the beginning of the season after entering administration, and given an additional nine-point deduction just a couple months later.

Manager Wayne Rooney, who was initially hired on an interim basis, has admirably stuck by Derby. This team has had its fair share of last-minute results (1-0 Preston, 2-2 B’ham, 1-0 Posh, 2-1 Stoke). This team seems to have no quit in them.

The problem with Derby is they don’t score a tonne. That’s true for every team in the relegation race (bar Reading, who concede a tonne). Tom Lawrence is Derby’s leading goal-scorer with 11 on the season.

They scored only three goals in match twice this campaign. Still, they have the slimmest chances of staying alive.

But that makes Monday’s game a must-win. Literally every game is must-win now. Derby take on a Queens Park Rangers side that is winless in its last six and falling out of the playoff picture altogether.

There’s so much for both of these teams at stakes. Anything other than three points will end each team’s seasons. Whatever the result, it should be a heck of a match to watch at Loftus Road.

Kickoff for QPR-Derby county is at 3 p.m. GMT / 10 a.m. ET

Fitzie’s track of the day: Jelly Roll, by Charles Mingus

And now for your links:

Alasdair Gold’s latest video: What Conte wants Tottenham to learn, Kane’s USA trip and more

Sean Dyche era had to end, but changes at Burnley must not stop there

Ajax director says club is doing everything to keep Erik ten Hag

Chelsea overcome Arsenal to reach Women’s FA Cup final