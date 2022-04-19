The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Tuesday, April 19

Good morning and happy tuesday, hoddlers. It’s been a week since i’ve last seen my rubbish barrel. but you know what? i’m not going to let that get me down today.

And do you know why? Because Emma Raducanu is a Tottenham Hotspur fan! Yes! Take a look at the header photo, and then take a look again!

This is fitzie’s two great loves - tennis and Spurs - colliding. And I was so surprised because she lives in Bromley so geographically she should support Palace (or Bromley, I guess).

But she isn’t. She’s a Tottenham Hotspur fan. And here’s why, in her own words (via The Telegraph):

“My whole team basically are big Spurs fans. I feel like they’re egging me on and desperately trying to get me behind. I don’t necessarily follow football so much but I feel now, because of them, some sort of connection.”

Oh, and she’s a fan of Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Those are two very good players to support.

Things you love to see https://t.co/QoL4ymZXnR — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 18, 2022

Those are things we love to see.

Raducanu is the face of British tennis right now (sorry Andy Murry) after she rocketed to stardom when she won the US Open last year.

She’s had some tough results since, but she’s only 19 years old. Most importantly: It doesn’t take away from what she achieved last year.

Raducanu makes the women’s game so much more exciting and I hope she’s competitive for years to come.

Tottenham Hotspur already had some pretty cool supports: Adele, Tom Holland, Steve Nash, Jude Law, Sir Kenneth Branagh and Tom McIntyre.

And now the face of British tennis: Emma Raducanu.

The list is growing!

