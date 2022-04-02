Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Oh, football. Did you miss it? I did. The Premier League is BACK after yet another international break, although this time one of consequence. The World Cup has been officially drawn, and now we can get to the nitty gritty work of endlessly discussing which crappy international team is going to beat which other crappy international team.

But first — club football! This is your open thread for Saturday’s matches, which is anchored by the early game between Liverpool and Watford and ends with Manchester United hosting Leicester City.

Here’s your open thread! The usual match thread rules apply. Don’t make me turn this blog around, mister!

Saturday matches

Liverpool vs. Watford

7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST

TV:

Stream:

Brighton vs. Norwich

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Burnley vs. Manchester City

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)

Stream: NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs. Brentford

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)

Stream: Peacock

Leeds vs. Southampton

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Aston Villa

10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST

TV: none

Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Leicester

12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Stream: Peacock, NBCSPorts.com