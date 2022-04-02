 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Football’s back! And none too soon.

By Dustin George-Miller
Oh, football. Did you miss it? I did. The Premier League is BACK after yet another international break, although this time one of consequence. The World Cup has been officially drawn, and now we can get to the nitty gritty work of endlessly discussing which crappy international team is going to beat which other crappy international team.

But first — club football! This is your open thread for Saturday’s matches, which is anchored by the early game between Liverpool and Watford and ends with Manchester United hosting Leicester City.

Here’s your open thread! The usual match thread rules apply. Don’t make me turn this blog around, mister!

Saturday matches

Liverpool vs. Watford
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV:
Stream:

Brighton vs. Norwich
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Burnley vs. Manchester City
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com

Chelsea vs. Brentford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: Peacock

Leeds vs. Southampton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Wolves vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock

Manchester United vs. Leicester
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock, NBCSPorts.com

