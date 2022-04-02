Saturday Premier League Open Thread

Oh, football. Did you miss it? I did. The Premier League is BACK after yet another international break, although this time one of consequence. The World Cup has been officially drawn, and now we can get to the nitty gritty work of endlessly discussing which crappy international team is going to beat which other crappy international team.
But first — club football! This is your open thread for Saturday’s matches, which is anchored by the early game between Liverpool and Watford and ends with Manchester United hosting Leicester City.
Here’s your open thread! The usual match thread rules apply. Don’t make me turn this blog around, mister!
Saturday matches
Liverpool vs. Watford
7:30 a.m. ET / 12:30 p.m. BST
TV:
Stream:
Brighton vs. Norwich
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Burnley vs. Manchester City
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), BT Sport 1 (UK)
Stream: NBCSports.com
Chelsea vs. Brentford
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: USA Network (USA), not televised (UK)
Stream: Peacock
Leeds vs. Southampton
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Wolves vs. Aston Villa
10 a.m. ET / 3 p.m. BST
TV: none
Stream: Peacock
Manchester United vs. Leicester
12:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. BST
TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)
Stream: Peacock, NBCSPorts.com
