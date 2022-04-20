The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Wednesday, April 20

Good morning and happy wednesday, hoddlers.

A week after having gone missing, my rubbish barrel has finally returned!

After finishing up with work yesterday, your hoddler-in-chief decided to go for a walk in the nippy Connecticut weather. Only, after he took several steps from his front porch, noticed a a helpless rubbish barrel laying on the sidewalk.

“Certainly this cannot be it,” I thought to myself.

I took several careful steps towards it and investigated it. I noticed its signature red handle straight away and checked its belly. The address’s label was partially torn - “8 TA — it read - but I knew this was it.

The remaining letters to the address were found inside the barrel, with some residual water (presumably from rain the night before) and several packets of spearmint gum.

I grabbed the topless, black plastic bin and carried it to its rightful place, unearthed the top and place it on top. Like Cinderella’s glass slipper, it was a perfect fit.

Now, I cannot tell you how my prodigal rubbish barrel made its way home. It was not on the sidewalk when I went out this morning, nor was it near any of its barrel brethren any of the seven days prior.

It just showed up, on my sidewalk, sometime between 7:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, one week after went missing.

Your hoddler-in-chief can finally rest in peace, and time can resume once again.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Trash, by the New York Dolls

And now for your links:

Dejan Kulusevski reflects on his start to life with Tottenham

Transfer rumours ($$): Tottenham confident of keeping Harry Kane this summer

Fulham secure promotion to Premier League

Liverpool go top of the table after thrashing Manchester United

Thomas Tuchel to hold ‘honest discussion’ with Kepa Arrizabalaga