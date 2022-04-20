DONE DEAL: Oliver Skipp signs new Tottenham contract through 2027

We knew this was coming, but now that it’s here, it’s still pretty dang special. Tottenham Hotspur announced today that homegrown midfielder Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract at the club.

✍️ We are delighted to announce that Oliver Skipp has signed a new contract with the Club that will run until 2027.



Congratulations, Skippy! — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2022

This is a really big deal — in more ways than one! Skippy’s new contract keeps him at Spurs for the next five seasons, expiring at the end of the 2026-27 Premier League campaign. That’s an enormous symbol of intent from both the club and the player — those kinds of deals aren’t that common, especially for younger players, and it suggests that Skipp already knows that, like Harry Kane, his long-term home is the same club in which he came up through the academy. Skippy also is making bank — according to the Evening Standard, his new contract is expected to pay around £80k/wk in wages, a substantial increase from his previous wage of £25k/wk.

It’s also a big deal because Skippy has an enormously bright future. While it took him a while to settle into his role at Spurs, before his most recent long term injury he had established himself as, if not a lock-down starter, at least a super important part of the midfield under Antonio Conte. If I remember correctly, Jose Mourinho once quipped that Skippy had the potential to be a future Tottenham captain. Once he gets healthy, he now has the time and the platform to potentially make that a reality.

That injury, however, is a frustrating one. Skipp has been dealing with an infection in his groin that developed after a routine pain injection and has lingered for months. In a video posted on social media, Skipp talked in some detail about his injury, what happened, and how it’s taking much longer than anticipated to come back from it.

“It means a lot when you've grown up at this club”



Here’s what Skippy had to say about his new deal! pic.twitter.com/mKiUL38oBu — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 20, 2022

“I’ve been having a problem, but I’ve been managing to get through it. Come international break I had an injection which other players have had in the past. The hope was that the pain would go and that’s not been the case. There’ve been various times where I thought that I was getting there but with the nature of this injury it hasn’t materialized that I’ve come back yet. “It’s been a really frustrating one for me. The most difficult part of it has been really the unknown. When I was out before you knew a set time [of return] but with this one it was just about being patient. It’s something that happens in football careers and it’s definitely something that when I’m back, I’ll be right.”

You sure will, buddy. And we’ll be here cheering you on when you do and when you are. Congratulations to Skipp! He’s one of our own!