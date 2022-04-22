The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham news and links for Friday, April 22

Good morning and happy friday hoddlers, and a happy friday indeed for your hoddler-in-chief is still reveling in the resurrected rubbish bin! It has returned! and it is full!

Time in its infinitesimal and merciful power has propelled us towards yet another friday and, against all odds, we again have reached the end of the working week.

We all deserve a treat for making it through this week. And I think that treat should be Wet Leg via one of my all-time favourite bands: Talking Heads.

There was a time in my life where I openly confessed I didn’t like music. I took drumming lessons as a young kid, but it never stuck. I would buy CDs of Gorillaz, Avril Lavigne, Black Sabbath and Green Day (fitzie has always been eclectic) but I never felt music, you know? Then, as a teenager, a song from Talking Heads changed everything for me.

That song was Psycho Killer. And it wasn’t just the song. It was that bass. Tina Weymouth - my queen (and fellow nutmegger). One of my favourite bass lines in history, and the first I learned, is a very simple A-E-G pattern. The lower the better, that’s what I say (and a shout-out to guitarist Jerry Harrison and drummer Chris Frantz). Weymouth carries the entire song.

I fell in love with music when I listened to that song. No artist would ever come close to matching its foreboding, chaotic brilliance in covering it.

Then, sometime in 2021-22, Wet Leg burst onto the scene with their idiosyncratic Chaise Longue and one of the catchiest hooks ever. They’ve already been featured in a Track of the Day. I had a hoddle reserved to review their self-titled album (which is so much fun and I probably will do soon), but then I found out they covered Psycho Killer.

For those who’ve listened to Wet Leg, this cover is as weird as you would expect it to be in the most genius of ways.

David Byrne, lead singer and guitarist of Talking Heads, is a weird guy himself. A bit of a mad scientist, I would say. It only makes sense that a singer as peculiar as Rhian Teasdale would sing lead on this cover.

The bass line is a little distorted. There’s a bit of this extraterrestrial-synthesiser feel blending in with it. Teasdale’s now-signature nonchalant vocals paint over it.

And, for her being so nonchalant, the cover feels more energetic. Even more chaotic than perhaps Byrne could have imagined. Because where Bynre embraced the chaos in his voice, movements and outro, He builds up to it. Wet Leg blow the up the whole thing from the onset.

I think Byrne would love that. I certainly do. I love this group.

But it’s too short. The cover is only three minutes long. I think Psycho Killer peaks in the outro with the duelling guitars, speedy drums and frenetic fingerpicking. It builds to a wonderfully chaotic conclusion.

Who knows, maybe this cover will get some airplay on concerts where Wet Leg have a bit more freedom. Let’s explore it more. Let’s embrace the wackiness. This version deserves it.

It’s a worthy cover of an iconic song.

Fitzie’s track of the day: Psycho Killer by Wet Leg

And now for your links

