Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur: Match Thread and How to Watch

It’s a six match season for Tottenham Hotspur that begins with a trip to west London to take on Brentford.

We’ve gone on and on about how important every single match is from here on out, but as Spurs go into Matchday 33, everything seems to be ramped up. Arsenal and Manchester United will have concluded by the time this article goes up, meaning Spurs will know if they’re in fourth or fifth place once they kick off against the Bees.

While Spurs are fighting for a Champions League spot, Brentford are enjoying a pretty good run in their first Premier League campaign. The Bees are safe from relegation and sit comfortably in the mid-table on 39 points. They’re also in excellent form, having won their last three matches including a 4-1 trouncing of Chelsea. There will be some emotions to feel in this match as it’ll mark the first time Spurs face off against former Tottenham midfielder Christian Eriksen, who is enjoying a solid spell after returning to club football following his cardiac arrest at the Euros.

Lineups

Lineups will be posted one hour prior to kick-off.

How to Watch

Brentford vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Community Stadium, Brentford, England

Time: 5:30 PM UK, 12:30 PM ET

TV: NBC (USA), Sky Sports (UK)

Streaming: DAZN (CAN)

Match thread rules

The match thread rules are the same as always. To any visitors coming here for the first time, welcome! We’re glad you’re here! Wipe your feet, mind the gap, and be sure to check out the other pages at this outstanding site. While you’re here, though, we have a few rules and regulations:

Absolutely no links to illegal streams. They’re bad and they get us in trouble. Violators will be warned or banned.

We have rules against “relentless negativity.” Nobody likes a Negative Nancy. Don’t knee-jerk and post outlandish or hurtful things just because you’re frustrated.

Along those lines, outright abuse of players or match officials is also not allowed. It’s fine to say “wow, that was a really bad call,” but it’s NOT okay to direct copious amounts of abuse in the direction of said official over a call you did not like.

Treat other people in the match thread the way you would want someone else to treat your grandmother. Be nice. This is a community of fans, not an un-moderated message board.

Finally, while we don’t have a rule against profanity, please try and keep the naughty words in check. Also, language that is sexist, racist, transphobic, or homophobic in nature will be swiftly deleted and you will be immediately banned. This is an open, supportive community.

Have fun, and COYS!